Several injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people gathered for a bonfire at the residence on Cedar Drive in the Town of Maple Grove in Pulaski.

Authorities say an accelerant was poured onto the fire, causing it to expand out of control, leaving several people with burns that needed medical treatment.

Deputies believe the incident happened around 10:00 PM Friday night.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was tipped by the Brown County Dispatch Center, saying several people were being treated for serious burns at Green Bay area hospitals.

The incident remains an active investigation, and police are not releasing any more information at this time.

Due to the size of the fire, and the amount of people at the gathering, authorities recommend that those who were at the bonfire to come forward to help with the investigation.

If you have any information that could help, please contact the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office at 715-526-3111

A gofundme has been started for one of the individuals impacted by the incident.

