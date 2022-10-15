Several injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people gathered for a bonfire at the residence on Cedar Drive in the Town of Maple Grove in Pulaski.

Authorities say an accelerant was poured onto the fire, causing it to expand out of control, leaving several people with burns that needed medical treatment.

Deputies believe the incident happened around 10:00 PM Friday night.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was tipped by the Brown County Dispatch Center, saying several people were being treated for serious burns at Green Bay area hospitals.

The incident remains an active investigation, and police are not releasing any more information at this time.

Due to the size of the fire, and the amount of people at the gathering, authorities recommend that those who were at the bonfire to come forward to help with the investigation.

If you have any information that could help, please contact the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office at 715-526-3111

A gofundme has been started for one of the individuals impacted by the incident.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
S Webster Avenue in Green Bay
Police: Man has life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Green Bay
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Crews battling fire at Holiday gas station in L'Anse
UPDATE: Victim identified in L’Anse gas station crash; Semi driver to be arraigned Monday for OWI
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical

Latest News

The suspect was captured on surveillance video robbing a business armed with a knife.
Oshkosh police searching for armed robbery suspect
Operation Football: Two Rivers wins EWC title in 3OT over Chilton
Operation Football: Two Rivers wins EWC title in 3OT over Chilton
The regular season is in the books with conference titles decided and playoff tickets punched...
Operation Football: Week 9
Tim Michels (left) and Tony Evers in the gubernatorial debate
Evers, Michels find little in common at lone debate