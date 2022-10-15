Oshkosh police searching for armed robbery suspect

The suspect was captured on surveillance video robbing a business armed with a knife.
The suspect was captured on surveillance video robbing a business armed with a knife.(wbay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An investigation is underway following a robbery at the 1500 Block of W. 20th Ave. in Oshkosh Friday around 8:47 p.m.

The suspect is said to have been armed with a knife. He’s described as a white man possibly in his 30′s.

He was wearing black pants, a blue and white flannel long sleeve shirt, a yellow surgical mask, and black sunglasses.

If anyone has any information on the robbery, you’re asked to contact Detective Wilson at (920) 236-5700. If you have information but would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or through the P3 App.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
S Webster Avenue in Green Bay
Police: Man has life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Green Bay
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Crews battling fire at Holiday gas station in L'Anse
UPDATE: Victim identified in L’Anse gas station crash; Semi driver to be arraigned Monday for OWI
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical

Latest News

Operation Football: Two Rivers wins EWC title in 3OT over Chilton
Operation Football: Two Rivers wins EWC title in 3OT over Chilton
The regular season is in the books with conference titles decided and playoff tickets punched...
Operation Football: Week 9
Tim Michels (left) and Tony Evers in the gubernatorial debate
Evers, Michels find little in common at lone debate
First Alert Weather game day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More clouds than sun this weekend