Oshkosh police searching for armed robbery suspect

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An investigation is underway following a robbery at the 1500 Block of W. 20th Ave. in Oshkosh Friday around 8:47 p.m.

The suspect is said to have been armed with a knife. He’s described as a white man possibly in his 30′s.

He was wearing black pants, a blue and white flannel long sleeve shirt, a yellow surgical mask, and black sunglasses.

If anyone has any information on the robbery, you’re asked to contact Detective Wilson at (920) 236-5700. If you have information but would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or through the P3 App.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.