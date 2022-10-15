Operation Football: Week 9
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The regular season is in the books. Conference titles are decided and playoff spots are locked up in this week’s Operation Football. That includes a battle of unbeatens between Bay Port and West De Pere in our Game of the Week.
Look below for scores from around the state in Week 9:
Adams-Friendship 48, Mauston 8
Algoma 48, Suring 12
Alma/Pepin 46, Cochrane-Fountain City 14
Amherst 28, Stratford 21
Appleton North 16, Oshkosh North 6
Appleton West 14, Stevens Point 7
Arrowhead 42, Oconomowoc 7
Ashland 26, Hayward 20
Auburndale 20, Colby 14
Augusta 54, Independence/Gilmanton 13
Badger 35, Beloit Memorial 7
Baldwin-Woodville 38, Amery 7
Bangor 41, New Lisbon 6
Baraboo 35, Sparta 7
Bay Port 34, West De Pere 27
Belleville 58, Parkview/Albany 6
Belmont 32, De Soto 20
Black Hawk/Warren IL 48, Pecatonica/Argyle 0
Black River Falls 24, Viroqua 22
Blair-Taylor 49, Eleva-Strum 8
Bloomer 27, Northwestern 21
Bonduel 28, Oconto 6
Boyceville 45, Cadott 14
Brodhead/Juda 39, Lancaster 16
Brookfield Academy 28, Living Word Lutheran 27
Cambria-Friesland def. St. John’s NW Military Academy, forfeit
Campbellsport 48, Lomira 27
Cashton 34, Luther 0
Catholic Central 23, Saint Francis 7
Catholic Memorial 42, Wauwatosa West 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Ozaukee 7
Chippewa Falls 42, Superior 7
Clayton 60, Luck 8
Clear Lake 34, Colfax 14
Clinton 48, Cambridge 0
Clintonville 46, Tomahawk 0
Coleman 36, Crandon 12
Columbus 56, New Glarus 14
Cornell 58, South Shore 24
Crivitz 35, Oconto Falls 6
Cumberland 34, Cameron 15
Darlington 66, Fennimore 13
De Pere 35, Ashwaubenon 28
DeForest 36, Sauk Prairie 18
Deerfield 19, Fall River/Rio 14
Dodgeville 53, Richland Center 20
East Troy 20, Jefferson 6
Edgar 35, Marathon 0
Edgerton 14, Delavan-Darien 7
Ellsworth 32, Saint Croix Central 14
Fall Creek 38, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Flambeau 48, Frederic 14
Fond du Lac 35, Oshkosh West 10
Franklin 35, Kenosha Bradford 7
Freedom 37, Fox Valley Lutheran 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 50, Arcadia 14
Germantown 14, Brookfield Central 0
Gibraltar 47, Sevastopol 0
Gilman 54, Athens 16
Grafton 45, Greendale 21
Grantsburg 37, Ladysmith 14
Hamilton 36, Brookfield East 6
Highland 42, Riverdale 12
Hilbert 62, Manitowoc Lutheran 20
Holmen 24, Reedsburg Area 6
Homestead 35, West Bend West 0
Howards Grove 35, Random Lake 0
Hudson 30, New Richmond 20
Hurley 48, Webster 13
Iowa-Grant 28, Brookwood 0
Janesville Parker 54, Madison La Follette 6
Johnson Creek 48, Pardeeville 27
Kenosha Indian Trail 21, Racine Case 0
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Racine Lutheran 7
Kewaskum 42, Sheboygan Falls 26
Kewaunee 53, Peshtigo 0
Kiel 34, New Holstein 0
Kimberly 42, Kaukauna 28
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 30, Iola-Scandinavia 24
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 40, Roncalli 27
La Crosse Central 34, La Crosse Logan 26
Laconia 28, Omro 7
Lake Country Lutheran 48, Shoreland Lutheran 19
Lake Mills 28, Lodi 10
Lakeland 49, Rhinelander 0
Lakeside Lutheran 13, Edgewood 10
Laona-Wabeno 56, Three Lakes 34
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Wausaukee 12
Little Chute 13, Denmark 7
Madison Memorial 16, Janesville Craig 12
Marinette 30, Mishicot 0
Marquette University 42, West Allis Nathan Hale 10
Marshall 27, Markesan 6
Marshfield 35, Hortonville 22
Martin Luther 35, Watertown Luther Prep 7
McFarland 35, Evansville 0
Medford Area 53, Antigo 21
Menasha 48, Green Bay Southwest 23
Menomonee Falls 41, West Allis Central 0
Menomonie 10, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Middleton 52, Madison East 20
Milton 35, Watertown 0
Milwaukee Hamilton 47, Milw. Washington 8
Milwaukee Riverside University 43, Milwaukee Madison 0
Mineral Point 39, Cuba City 13
Mondovi 41, Durand 8
Monona Grove 48, Fort Atkinson 14
Monroe 47, Whitewater 0
Mosinee 40, Merrill 12
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 39, Portage 21
Mukwonago 45, Waukesha West 13
Muskego 17, Kettle Moraine 13
Neenah 35, Appleton East 7
New Berlin West 48, Milwaukee Lutheran 8
Newman Catholic 45, Tri-County 0
Nicolet 17, Hartford Union 14
Northland Pines 34, Menominee Indian 0
Notre Dame 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
Oak Creek 49, Kenosha Tremper 20
Onalaska 49, Tomah 20
Oostburg 22, Reedsville 14
Osceola 15, Somerset 14
Pacelli 26, Loyal 14
Palmyra-Eagle 43, Dodgeland 8
Pewaukee 13, New Berlin Eisenhower 6
Phillips 72, Washburn 8
Pittsville 41, Abbotsford 6
Plymouth 52, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14
Port Edwards 76, Bowler/Gresham 0
Port Washington 29, Berlin 12
Potosi/Cassville 44, Southwestern 20
Prairie du Chien def. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, forfeit
Pulaski 62, Green Bay Preble 14
Racine Horlick 36, Racine Park 0
Racine St. Catherine’s 40, University School of Milwaukee 13
Rice Lake 44, Prescott 14
Ripon 12, Waupun 6
River Falls 31, Eau Claire North 19
River Ridge 21, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0
River Valley 40, Platteville 7
Royall 59, Necedah 8
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 2, Williams Bay 0
Saint Thomas More 20, Brown Deer 0
Seneca 33, Boscobel 0
Sheboygan North 59, Green Bay West 6
Sheboygan South 56, Green Bay East 0
Shiocton 40, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 12
Siren 30, Shell Lake 13
Slinger 42, West Bend East 13
Southern Door 41, Sturgeon Bay 0
Spooner 35, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Spring Valley 14, Elmwood/Plum City 12
St. Croix Falls def. Barron, forfeit
Stanley-Boyd 24, Elk Mound 21
Sun Prairie East 76, Stoughton 7
Sun Prairie West 21, Oregon 0
Turtle Lake 18, Glenwood City 14
Two Rivers 29, Chilton 21, 3OT
Union Grove 27, Elkhorn Area 14
Unity 57, Rib Lake/Prentice 12
Valders 40, Brillion 14
Verona Area 44, Madison West 0
Waterford 28, Burlington 17
Waterloo 31, Horicon/Hustisford 7
Waukesha North 28, Greenfield 10
Waunakee 42, Beaver Dam 0
Wausau West 40, D.C. Everest 14
Wautoma 42, Westfield Area 26
Wauwatosa East 26, Pius XI Catholic 6
West Salem 28, Aquinas 14
Westby 27, Altoona 12
Westosha Central 42, Wilmot Union 7
Weyauwega-Fremont 27, Manawa 24
Whitefish Bay 28, Cedarburg 21
Whitehall 27, Melrose-Mindoro 7
Whitnall 50, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 12
Wild Rose 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 31
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53, North Fond du Lac 0
Winneconne 35, Waupaca 17
Wisconsin Dells 43, Poynette 17
Wisconsin Heights 49, Kickapoo/LaFarge 38
Wisconsin Lutheran 66, South Milwaukee 27
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 51, Menominee, Mich. 44
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46, Nekoosa 6
Wrightstown 28, Luxemburg-Casco 15
Xavier 45, New London 0
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.