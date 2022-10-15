Obama coming to Wisconsin to stump for Barnes, Evers

FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former President Barack Obama, who twice won Wisconsin by large margins, is coming to the battleground state in the final days of the campaign to give a boost to the Democratic governor and challenger to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Obama plans to hold an early vote event on Oct. 29 in Milwaukee, the state’s largest city and home to the largest group of African American voters.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is taking on Johnson and would be the first Black senator from Wisconsin should he win.

Gov. Tony Evers is challenged by Tim Michels. Marquette polls for months have shown that race to be about even.

