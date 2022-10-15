COOL WEEKEND WITH SPOTTY LIGHT RAIN

Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s with some breaks gradually developing in the cloud deck. Those breaks should fill back in over the course of Saturday morning. Clouds will thicken by the afternoon, and spotty light rain-snow showers should pass through areas north of Green Bay. Highs will be close to 50 degrees.

We are anticipating mostly cloudy skies at Lambeau Field on Sunday, as the Packers host the New York Jets. A few showers will be possible during the game with temperatures in the upper 40s. Temperatures will turn a little cooler for Monday and Tuesday with mid 40s for highs.

Below average temperatures are likely for most of next week... lots of 40s early week and some low 50s by late week. Gusty winds will ramp up late Sunday and continue through Wednesday. Some gusts Monday & Tuesday may be around or over 40 mph. Additional rain or snow showers are possible in the region Monday with moisture chances dropping after that. Temperatures look to trend a bit closer to average by next weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: NE 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Variable clouds, quiet, and chilly. LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Isolated afternoon showers... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool. Scattered afternoon showers develop. HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Windy & cool. Passing rain and/or snow showers EAST. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy again. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy at times. HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Slightly milder. Spotty light rain? HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. HIGH: 55

