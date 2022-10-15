COOL WEEKEND WITH SCATTERED RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS

We’re starting the weekend on another mostly cloudy and cool note. A few rain or snow showers are possible again, especially from Green Bay towards the U.P. border region. Highs will range from the low 40s near the U.P. border to the low 50s near Fond du Lac.

Seasonably chilly lows in the 30s are likely tonight under a mix of stars and clouds. It should be a pretty quiet night overall, just cool.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy. Additional showers will pop up up during the day. Highs in the 40s are likely, but some spots from Green Bay to Lake Michigan may get up to around 50°. Pack the poncho for the Packers game just in case some of those showers find Lambeau Field or your tailgate party. Winds will pick up from the WNW as the day wears on.

Monday & Tuesday will be breezy/windy with some gusts around or over 40 mph at times from the northwest. Highs stay in the 40s. Passing rain and/or snow showers are likely too. While some minor snow accumulations are possible across far northeastern WI, serious impacts in our area appear unlikely at this time. Significant lake effect snow (4″ to 8″ or more) is expected to fall across the higher terrain of the U.P. west of Marquette Sunday night through Tuesday. Areas there may have scattered power outages and tree damage due to the heavy, wet nature of the snow and strong winds. Be aware if you have interests in that part of the region.

High pressure will build into the area by midweek leading to quieter conditions and brighter skies. A late week warmup is possible and we COULD be well into the 60s by next weekend if the planets align properly. Time will tell.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: WSW 10-20 MPH

SUNDAY: WNW 10-20 G25 MPH

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few rain or snow showers, especially from Green Bay to the north. HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: Clouds & stars. Seasonably chilly. LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers develop. Breezy at times. HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Windy & cool. Passing rain & snow showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy again. A few rain & snow showers possible. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy at times. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Clouds & sun. Spotty shower or two? HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. HIGH: 59

