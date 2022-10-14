Weekend event collects donations for fire victims dealing with son’s cancer

DARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - A collection drive and fundraising is taking place this weekend to help a Neenah family who lost everything in a fire at the same time they’re dealing with their child’s cancer.

There will be a 40-foot race trailer at Saturday’s Halloween in the Park celebration at Darboy Community Park accepting donations of all kinds for the Van Stippen family (read their story here) from 3 to 6 P.M.

Organizers hope to fill the trailer with new items for the family of 5:

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Hair brushes

Shampoo

Deodorant

Kitchen and bath towels, washcloths

Pillows and blankets

Pots, pans and cookie sheets

Dishes

Silverware and kitchen utensils

Kitchen accessories, such as a toaster, mixer, and measuring cups

Furniture

Paper products, including paper towels, paper plates, toilet paper, and tissues (Kleenex)

Non-perishable, boxed or canned foods

They are also accepting supermarket, gas station, Walmart, Target and Amazon gift cards to help the family with their needs.

Organizers are not collecting clothing, and they say the family has received beds.

The family also has two GoFundMe accounts: one for 13-year-old Chance’s cancer treatment and another for their fire recovery.

