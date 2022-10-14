SCATTERED SHOWERS FRIDAY, SOME FLAKES POSSIBLE

We’re going to close the work week on a cool, cloudy, and unsettled note. Scattered showers will develop and some snow showers are possible too, especially north and west of the Fox Valley towards the Northwoods. A few isolated flakes may be spotted farther south too. High temperatures around the region will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

Showers will gradually fade away during the evening but some high school football games could have some damp weather to start. Temperatures for games this evening look to be mainly in the 30s. Thankfully winds will be reasonably light. Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s with some breaks gradually developing in the cloud deck.

Variably cloudy and cool weather is on track for Saturday. While a few isolated showers are possible, most spots should stay dry. Slightly milder temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s are expected.

We are anticipating mostly cloudy skies at Lambeau Field on Sunday, as the Packers host the New York Jets. A few showers will be possible during the game with temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50°.

Below average temperatures are likely for most of next week... lots of 40s early week and some low 50s by late week. Gusty winds will ramp up late Sunday and continue through Wednesday. Some gusts Monday & Tuesday may be around or over 40 mph. Additional rain or snow showers are possible in the region Monday with moisture chances dropping after that.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: WSW 10-20 MPH

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers develop. Some wet snow possible, especially north & west. HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy skies. A few isolated showers possible. HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool. Scattered afternoon showers develop. HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Windy & cool. Passing rain and/or snow showers. HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy again. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy at times. HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Slightly milder, but still cooler than average. HIGH: 54

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.