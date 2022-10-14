Reedsville FAA opens first corn maze

REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Students in Reedsville’s Future Farmers of America program are offering up a treat for the community two weekends in a row. The group’s first-ever corn maze will be a treat when it opens Saturday, Oct. 15, but a trick by some vandals led to more work to get the maze open.

There are about 14 acres of land adjacent to Reedsville Elementary School. This fall, about ten-and-a-half of those are full of corn.

“This is kind of a new thing. Before, it was just always planted as a crop and harvested, but this year we wanted to try something different,’ says FFA member Andrew Pautz.

The school’s FFA group worked with local farmers and nearby agriculture businesses to get the field planted in a very precise way. From above you can see why.

According to FFA advisor Lacey Swetlik, “It just happened that we were able to plant this corn maze in the shape of the Reedsville ‘R’ with the panther in it for something to hopefully bring the community together here in Reedsville.”

It’s Reedsville FFA’s first corn maze. The student-led organization created the maze to offer a fun fall activity for the community. The four-day event, over two weekends, will serve as an FFA fundraiser, too.

FFA member Kaydence Larson says, “The reason we started this is to help us pay to go to convention or at least part of it, because going to convention gets a little pricey sometimes. It’s also to help us go on our officer retreats to get to know each other better and just anything we need to do.”

FFA members put a lot of work into the maze, including organizing a full slate of events to accompany it. So, they were hurt to discover last Sunday that part of the maze was damaged by vandals.

“We found, we thought at first it was just a couple stalks knocked down and we went further up to it and here’s a 20 by 10, I would say, patch of corn knocked down. At first we thought it’s just raccoons, but it wasn’t,” said Andrew.

Students spent extra time cleaning up the mess and now have big plans next weekend when it becomes a little spooky. “It’s going to be a haunted spot,” Andrew adds, “where someone can come out and you’re on the haunted weekend.”

The corn maze will be open:

October 15: 2:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M.

October 16: 10:30 A.M. - 2:30 P.M.

October 21: 7 P.M. - 11 P.M.

October 22: 7 P.M. - 11 P.M.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for anyone under 18 years old.

FFA students in Reedsville organized their first ever corn maze for the public. (WBAY)

