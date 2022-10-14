No charges to be filed in Milwaukee drawbridge death

Richard Dujardin
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Prosecutors say no charges will be filed in the death of a man who fell from a Milwaukee drawbridge that was raised as he was walking across it.

The county prosecutor’s office said in a statement Friday that investigators found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

A 77-year-old man from Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Aug. 15 (see related story).

Richard Dujardin was about halfway across when a remote operator with two camera views of the structure opened it to allow boat traffic to pass. Dujardin fell about 70 feet to the pavement below and died.

