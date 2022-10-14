LIGHT RAIN-SNOW MIX POSSIBLE FRIDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Rain for most of us, snow to the north. Temperatures at least 10 degrees below normal for at least a week
By David Ernst
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More cool and cloudy weather will continue through the weekend. We should be dry overnight with cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s. You may spot a few sunny breaks early, but clouds thicken over the course of Friday morning. Another round of showers is expected to move in during the morning with wet snow falling across the Northwoods.

While some slush may stick to grassy surfaces across northern areas, no accumulation is expected. Highs will stay in the 30s there, but we should get closer to 50° around Green Bay and the Fox Valley. By the late afternoon any rain or mix will be ending. We’re in store for another chilly night with Saturday morning lows around 30 degrees.

Looking ahead, we’re anticipating mostly cloudy skies at Lambeau Field, as the Packers host the visiting New York Jets. A few showers will be possible during the game with temperatures in the upper 40s. We’re then looking at a slight cool-down to begin the new work week with mid 40s for highs Monday and Tuesday. We should get back into more afternoon sunshine by the middle of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: W 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy... showers ending. A bit colder. LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. A chance of rain and wet snow NORTH. Continued cool. HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Brisk with mostly cloudy skies. Stray afternoon showers NORTH. HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool. Scattered afternoon showers. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder and windy. Sprinkle or flake? HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy again. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy at times. HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Slightly milder, but still cooler than average. HIGH: 51

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers logo
Packers tight end Tyrone Davis dies at age 50
Brantley, Zitzer, Seguera-Lopez
Manitowoc County convicted meth dealers sentenced to federal prison
Resolute Forest Products warehouse site in Menominee, Michigan
Menominee plant says warehouse is total loss but machinery spared; governor declares state of emergency
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Angelica barn fire
Pigs die in overnight barn fire in Shawano County

Latest News

First Alert Weather
A COOL AND UNSETTLED STRETCH...
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A long cool streak with rain, snow
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Continued cool weather
At least 1 tornado confirmed in West Allis from Wednesay’s storm