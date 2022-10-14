LIGHT RAIN-SNOW MIX POSSIBLE FRIDAY

More cool and cloudy weather will continue through the weekend. We should be dry overnight with cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s. You may spot a few sunny breaks early, but clouds thicken over the course of Friday morning. Another round of showers is expected to move in during the morning with wet snow falling across the Northwoods.

While some slush may stick to grassy surfaces across northern areas, no accumulation is expected. Highs will stay in the 30s there, but we should get closer to 50° around Green Bay and the Fox Valley. By the late afternoon any rain or mix will be ending. We’re in store for another chilly night with Saturday morning lows around 30 degrees.

Looking ahead, we’re anticipating mostly cloudy skies at Lambeau Field, as the Packers host the visiting New York Jets. A few showers will be possible during the game with temperatures in the upper 40s. We’re then looking at a slight cool-down to begin the new work week with mid 40s for highs Monday and Tuesday. We should get back into more afternoon sunshine by the middle of next week.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: W 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy... showers ending. A bit colder. LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. A chance of rain and wet snow NORTH. Continued cool. HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Brisk with mostly cloudy skies. Stray afternoon showers NORTH. HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool. Scattered afternoon showers. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder and windy. Sprinkle or flake? HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy again. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy at times. HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Slightly milder, but still cooler than average. HIGH: 51

