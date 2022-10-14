Hispanic Heritage Month: Medical interpreters

It can be hard to understand the medical terms our doctors use. Imagine dealing with a language barrier on top of that.
By Kathryn Bracho
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday, Oct. 15, is the end of Hispanic Heritage Month. Action 2 News has been bringing you the stories of Latinos in our communities. Today we meet a Mexican immigrant who made a successful career in the health care field in Wisconsin.

It can be hard to understand the medical terms our doctors use even when we, the patients, speak the same language. Imagine dealing with a language barrier, too. That’s where medical interpreters can be a huge help.

“Ella va a estar cómoda...”

Rodolfo Osuna Leon works hard because he knows his patients are often going through hard times.

“Even patients, as soon as they see me or my colleagues, they express, ‘Oh, thank God someone’s here in person to help us with the language,’” Osuna says.

The 34-year-old has been a U.W. Health medical interpreter in Madison for four years. He interprets for Spanish-speaking patients.

He spent the first part of his life in Mexico. “I arrived here in 2002, I believe. I was only 14 years old. I came with my parents, and we were coming here for a year, just for me and brothers to learn English.”

One year turned into 20.

Osuna is one of nine medical interpreters on staff at U.W. Health. Eight of them speak Spanish.

He’s proud of what he does, “Because when I come here and I know that a patient is able to communicate all of their needs, all of their concerns, that’s just very rewarding to me.”

We reached out to health systems around Northeast Wisconsin. Ascension, Aurora, Bellin and Prevea all say they can have medical interpreters available for their patients within minutes, either in person or virtually.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Resolute Forest Products warehouse site in Menominee, Michigan
Menominee plant says warehouse is total loss but machinery spared; governor declares state of emergency
Counterfeit bills seized in Green Bay.
Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation
S Webster Avenue in Green Bay
Police: Man has life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Green Bay
Israel Perez, Rodolfo Delgado, and Seth Buckles were arrested by U.S. Marshals and local...
Murder and drug suspects from Texas, Kentucky arrested in Forest County

Latest News

An intersection on S. Webster Ave. in Green Bay where a pedestrian was seriously injured by a...
Victim critically hurt in Green Bay hit-and-run
Reedsville corn maze
Fund-raising corn maze damaged in Reedsville
Medical interpreter Rodolfo Osuna Leon (in medical gown, center) translates for a new parent at...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Medical interpreters
FFA students in Reedsville organized their first ever corn maze for the public.
Reedsville FAA prepares to open its first corn maze