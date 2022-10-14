Firefighter gives birth less than 24 hours after being in car accident, helping other victims

Firefighter Megan Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle and began rendering aid to...
Firefighter Megan Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle and began rendering aid to another driver trapped in an overturned car.(Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (Gray News) – A firefighter in Maryland gave birth less than 24 hours after she was involved in a car accident and rendered aid to other victims.

Megan Warfield, a career firefighter with Baltimore County and a member of the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department, is being hailed as a true public servant.

According to the volunteer fire department, Warfield has been serving in an administrative role for the past several months while patiently waiting on the birth of her child.

Just a week shy of her due date, Warfield was involved in a “significant” car accident, the BQVFD said.

Fortunately, Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle, and she began rendering aid to another driver trapped in an overturned car. Warfield stayed with the person until first responders arrived to free the victim.

Warfield was evaluated for injuries and cleared by a trauma team. Less than 24 hours after the accident, she gave birth to her daughter Charlotte Joan, also known as CJ.

“Since no good deed should go unrecognized, we wanted to highlight Megan’s heroic and selfless actions,” the volunteer fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

In a comment on the post, Warfield’s boyfriend, Joshua Daugherty, said that both mom and baby are healthy and happy.

“Thank you, everyone, for the outpour of support. Baby CJ is doing great! Megan is resting up and can’t wait to be back in the field doing what she loves!” he wrote.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Resolute Forest Products warehouse site in Menominee, Michigan
Menominee plant says warehouse is total loss but machinery spared; governor declares state of emergency
Counterfeit bills seized in Green Bay.
Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation
S Webster Avenue in Green Bay
Police: Man has life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Green Bay
Israel Perez, Rodolfo Delgado, and Seth Buckles were arrested by U.S. Marshals and local...
Murder and drug suspects from Texas, Kentucky arrested in Forest County

Latest News

An intersection on S. Webster Ave. in Green Bay where a pedestrian was seriously injured by a...
Victim critically hurt in Green Bay hit-and-run
Reedsville corn maze
Fund-raising corn maze damaged in Reedsville
Medical interpreter Rodolfo Osuna Leon (in medical gown, center) translates for a new parent at...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Medical interpreters
Medical interpreter Rodolfo Osuna Leon (in medical gown, center) translates for a new parent at...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Medical interpreters
FFA students in Reedsville organized their first ever corn maze for the public.
Reedsville FAA prepares to open its first corn maze