Evers, Michels meet Friday in only governor’s race debate

Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills.
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON (WBAY) - The first and only debate in the Wisconsin governor’s race begins at 7 P.M. Friday.

Both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger businessman Tim Michels have been neck-and-neck in recent polling. And just like the U.S. Senate race, this one has been extremely negative.

Michels has made the race about crime, calling out Evers for his response to the Kenosha riots, among other things. He’s also said Evers was slow to open the state during the COVID-19 pandemic and that public schools have suffered.

Evers, meanwhile, has focused on abortion and says he’s a check on the Republican-controlled Legislature which would pass a number of extreme bills without his veto pen.

“Every one of the radical bills that I vetoed will come back and be signed into law restricting access even further. Again, polling tells us, Roe v. Wade has always been supported,” Gov. Evers said.

“Right now Governor Evers’s leadership is failing the people of Wisconsin. He is not standing with law enforcement and he is letting down the hard-working, tax-paying citizens of Wisconsin,” Michels said at a news event.

The debate being held in Madison will have a statewide audience, and it could be an opportunity for one of these candidates to push undecided voters in their direction. A Marquette University Law School Poll released Wednesday showed the race to be a statistical tie after Michels gained ground with independent voters in the past few weeks.

The one-hour debate starts at 7 P.M. and you can watch it on WBAY-TV 2 and here on WBAY.com.

