ThedaCare, Froedert plan “neighborhood hospitals” in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Easier access to care is coming to two cities along Lake Winnebago. ThedaCare announced Thursday it’s teaming up with Froedert Health to bring new health campuses to Oshkosh and Fond du Lac.

ThedaCare and Froedert Health announced they’ll invest a total of about $110 million in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac with the creation of two new health campuses which will be home to neighborhood hospitals.

These facilities will be available for short, overnight stays. They’ll be places where patients can receive emergency care 24/7, 365 days a year, while also providing preventive services, access to physicians and primary care, as well as an ambulatory surgery center.

“Great access to quality care.” That’s the purpose of the two new health care campuses.

“What we’re really trying to do is address more convenient access to health care. We’re designing these as health campuses of the future. This isn’t a traditional, big hospital coming in here. It’s really new concept, an innovative concept,” Froedert Health president/CEO Cathy Jacobson said.

The 58,000-square-foot Oshkosh facility, which will be built on the east side of downtown, will cater to the growing population.

“We’re going to be close to the population center. We’re going to provide emergency room services to about 85,000 people -- the majority of people in Oshkosh -- so we think that’s really important in terms of outcomes,” Jacobson said.

The Fond du Lac campus, which will be about 18,000 square feet, will be close to Interstate 41 at Johnson St. It will cut down on travel time for more than 6,500 patients from the Fond du Lac area who already travel to Froedert in Milwaukee for care.

“This is not about leading with hospitals. Hospitals are on the back end if you need them. It’s really leading with convenience and access and quality and a footprint that is more in the community, taking care of the majority of stuff people need taken care of,” Dr. Imran Andrabi, president/CEO of ThedaCare, said.

While these facilities will increase access to good, quality health care, their construction is welcomed by Oshkosh and Fond du Lac city leaders, too.

“With all the development immediately surrounding us, it’s going to really help attract people to the downtown, stay in the downtown,” Oshkosh City Manager Mark Rohloff said, “and the more people we can get in the downtown to be closer to all the services that are here in addition to quality health care is going to be a great addition for us.”

“Reimagining that property since the mall went into decline has been a really exciting opportunity,” Fond du Lac City Manager Joe Moore said. “There’s a lot of wins in the pipeline with Meier, Froedtert and some other retailers that are opening up out there, so that’s all really exciting to see that part of the city reemerging.”

Froedert and ThedaCare hope to break ground on these new campuses early next year and have them open for patients in 2024.

