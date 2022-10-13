Rodgers returns to practice, Gary limited during Jets prep

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to the practice field on Thursday after sitting out due to a thumb injury the day before.

Rodgers said on Wednesday he was hoping to be back on the field after spending an hour and a half rehabbing the injury. On Thursday, he was listed as a full participant as the Packers continued preparing for this weekend’s game against the Jets.

Green Bay coming off a second half against the Giants where they failed to put up a point as an offense. Once again after the game Rodgers pointing out the team is still looking for consistency this season after being unable to put together a full four quarters.

“I have been around along time and played a lot of football. and I know with this game there are ebbs and flows to it. actually makes you overcommunicate I think, because you care so much about it and want to have success. but I think we are real close to getting this thing going and hopefully it starts this week,” said Aaron Rodgers.

There’s concerns with the defense as well after they were unable to get off the field against the Giants. While the third down umbers were not up to standard on Sunday, the lack of turnovers have also been a concern. Last season Green Bay racked up 26 turnovers, good enough for 8th in the NFL. This year they have just four through the first five games and only one of them via interception.

“We’re going to make our plays. I feel like any time now It’s just one of those things. You just got to be patient, do your job and the play will come to you. We’re not worried. We’ll have plenty of turnovers by the time it’s all said and done,” said safety Darnell Savage.

“We got to strip at the ball more. We got to be on our assignments like where we have free runners and stuff like that. It makes it easier on the offense. Offense not stressed enough to make those, force throws into tight windows and things like that. Those will come, they come in bunches, and they’re going to come soon,” said safety Adrian Amos.

Green Bay pass rusher Rashan Gary was limited in practice on Thursday due to a toe injury. Meanwhile they were also without outside linebacker Tipa Galeai for the second straight day.

Wide receiver Christian Watson was also working with the rehab group again on Thursday as he comes back from a hamstring injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s game against the Giants.

