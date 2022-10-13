Michigan governor declares state of emergency for Menominee plant fire

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Michigan’s governor has declared a state of emergency for Menominee County to help with the fire at the Resolute Forest Products plant.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has made available all state resources to help in Menominee, including Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. They will work with the local agencies.

Whitmer also activated the State Emergency Operations Center.

“I want to thank the first responders from Michigan and Wisconsin who joined forces battling this fire day and night to prevent it from spreading further and causing more damage,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Through this emergency declaration, we are dedicating every available resource to fire suppression efforts, environmental protection, and financial assistance for the local response. We will be there to assist until the emergency response is completed.”

Whitmer’s office says Menominee needs resources to ensure firefighting efforts do not threaten water supplies.

Also, the local agencies have “incurred substantial costs” in the effort. Crews from Michigan and Wisconsin responded to the scene.

Fire has been burning since Oct. 6. Officials say the fire is “contained” but portions of the warehouse near the plant continue to burn.

A spokesperson for Resolute Forest Products says the fire started in a warehouse that contained pulp and waste paper.

The assistant fire chief from Marinette says the fire then swept east through two other companies’ warehouses and swept through again. The flames spread into the warehouse area of KK Integrated Logistics then hit the warehouse of Johnson Controls, burning everything in its path.

The Environmental Protection Agency has been conducting air quality monitoring and testing.

The EPA was taking air samples for short-term and long-term impact data and didn’t find any chemical compounds in the air that were above health screening levels. Tests are being conducted on the Menominee River, the Menominee wastewater treatment plant, and drinking water supplies, as well.

Meals are being collected for crews who continue to work at the scene.

Departments have shared a “Meals for Firefighters” link to allow the community to provide food for the crews at the scene at Resolute Forest Products.

The Stephenson Fire Department and Menominee County Victim Services Unit are working to coordinate the meals. Stephenson posted on Facebook that most meals are covered through Wednesday but more days could be added this week. CLICK HERE for more information.

