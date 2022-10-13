Menominee Indian High School says school events will have increased security

Surveillance photos of a person suspected of trying to break in and damaging outside buildings...
Surveillance photos of a person suspected of trying to break in and damaging outside buildings at Menominee Indian High School(Menominee Indian School District (shared with permission))
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Indian School District says there will continue to be an increased police presence and tighter security at schools and school events after a person with possible weapons was seen on surveillance video on the high school campus and outside buildings were damaged.

A statement says there was “zero activity” after school and through the night with the increased police presence and the Tribal Police Department didn’t issue any citations for curfew violations.

Thursday’s school athletic events, KPS sports, and a volleyball game are continuing Thursday. The exception is the Central Wisconsin Conference cross-country meet; that’s moved to next Monday, Oct. 17.

Homecoming activities will go on as scheduled Friday, including a parade, football game, bonfire and school dance. The dance starts at 8 P.M. and all students must check in by 8:30 P.M. If a student hasn’t turned in their guest pass, their guest won’t be allowed into the dance. Students who are not in good standing won’t be allowed into the dance. Students who leave the dance won’t be allowed back in. And everyone entering the dance will have pockets, purses and bags searched.

All of these precautions stem from the incident overnight Wednesday where a person carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle and a handgun spent a long period of time on the campus. Damage was found to the outside buildings Wednesday morning, and police were called to check the school building and the grounds to make sure students were safe to go to school.

The person, believed to be male, was dressed in dark clothing, including shorts and a black hoodie which had a logo on the back with a prominent skull with a smaller, circular logo on the front. The rifle appears to have orange markings.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call tribal police at (715) 799-3881. The police department says you shouldn’t try to apprehend or even approach someone who is suspicious. Observe as much as you can for a good description and call the police.

Thursday’s statement was signed by Superintendent Wendell Waukau, high school principal Kate Mikle, and athletic director James Oshkeshequoam.

Surveillance photos of a person suspected of trying to break in and damaging outside buildings...
Surveillance photos of a person suspected of trying to break in and damaging outside buildings at Menominee Indian High School(Menominee Indian School District (shared with permission))

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers logo
Packers tight end Tyrone Davis dies at age 50
Brantley, Zitzer, Seguera-Lopez
Manitowoc County convicted meth dealers sentenced to federal prison
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Angelica barn fire
Pigs die in overnight barn fire in Shawano County
Israel Perez, Rodolfo Delgado, and Seth Buckles were arrested by U.S. Marshals and local...
Murder and drug suspects from Texas, Kentucky arrested in Forest County

Latest News

handcuffs generic
Fond du Lac deputies nab burglary suspects, look for hidden tools
Smoke billowing from the roof of a warehouse in Menominee, Mich., on Oct. 7, 2022
Menominee plant says warehouse is total loss but machinery spared; governor declares state of emergency
October 13 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and brisk
Counterfeit bills seized in Green Bay.
Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation