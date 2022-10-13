Menominee Indian High School says school events will have increased security

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Indian School District says there will continue to be an increased police presence and tighter security at schools and school events after a person with possible weapons was seen on surveillance video on the high school campus and outside buildings were damaged.

A statement says there was “zero activity” after school and through the night with the increased police presence and the Tribal Police Department didn’t issue any citations for curfew violations.

Thursday’s school athletic events, KPS sports, and a volleyball game are continuing Thursday. The exception is the Central Wisconsin Conference cross-country meet; that’s moved to next Monday, Oct. 17.

Homecoming activities will go on as scheduled Friday, including a parade, football game, bonfire and school dance. The dance starts at 8 P.M. and all students must check in by 8:30 P.M. If a student hasn’t turned in their guest pass, their guest won’t be allowed into the dance. Students who are not in good standing won’t be allowed into the dance. Students who leave the dance won’t be allowed back in. And everyone entering the dance will have pockets, purses and bags searched.

All of these precautions stem from the incident overnight Wednesday where a person carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle and a handgun spent a long period of time on the campus. Damage was found to the outside buildings Wednesday morning, and police were called to check the school building and the grounds to make sure students were safe to go to school.

The person, believed to be male, was dressed in dark clothing, including shorts and a black hoodie which had a logo on the back with a prominent skull with a smaller, circular logo on the front. The rifle appears to have orange markings.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call tribal police at (715) 799-3881. The police department says you shouldn’t try to apprehend or even approach someone who is suspicious. Observe as much as you can for a good description and call the police.

Thursday’s statement was signed by Superintendent Wendell Waukau, high school principal Kate Mikle, and athletic director James Oshkeshequoam.

Surveillance photos of a person suspected of trying to break in and damaging outside buildings at Menominee Indian High School (Menominee Indian School District (shared with permission))

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.