Man convicted of stealing thousands in gold coins from Kimberly store

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Minnesota man has been convicted in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of gold coins from a store in Kimberly.

Travis Burrell, 38, appeared in Outagamie County Court where he pleaded no contest to a charge of felony Retail Theft as Party to a Crime. The court found him guilty.

A marijuana possession charge was dismissed but read into the record.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 22.

Investigators say Burrell stole more than $43,000 worth of gold coins from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds in Kimberly.

According to the complaint, a man identified as Burrell came into the store and laid down a “wad of money” and said he wanted 20 gold coins. As a sales person was helping him, he grabbed a tube of coins from her hands. He paused then ran out the door.

An armed security employee working at the coin and jewelry shop followed him and fired shots at the car that tried to run him over, the employee said.

Thanks to witnesses and security videos, police knew they were looking for a tan or gold Chevy Trailblazer with tinted windows, black wheels, and no rear license plate. The SUV was stopped in Winnebago County.

Investigators say Burrell didn’t offer a lot of information when he was being interviewed but did know things only the robber would know. He later told investigators it was a friend, who he called “Lil Chub,” who went into the store and stole the coins. He said Lil Chub was driving the SUV when they arrived and when they left. Investigators say that doesn’t match the witness accounts. He also said Lil Chub dropped the gold coins in the parking lot.

He went on to tell investigators he and his girlfriend came to the Fox Valley from Minnesota that morning, just for the day. He said he did a Google search for coin shops and was specifically looking for gold coins, which he melts down so there are no serial numbers and makes the gold untraceable.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.