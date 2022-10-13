LIVE: ABC News coverage of January 6 Committee hearings

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - Time is running out for the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The January 6 Committee is holding a public hearing Thursday, Oct. 13, scheduled to begin at 12 P.M. Central time. You can watch complete ABC News coverage of the hearing here.

It will feature new testimony and evidence but there will be no witnesses testifying in person this time. The committee is expected to focus on former President Trump’s continued, false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

