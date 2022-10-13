LIVE: ABC News coverage of January 6 Committee hearings

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - Time is running out for the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The January 6 Committee is holding a public hearing Thursday, Oct. 13, scheduled to begin at 12 P.M. Central time. You can watch complete ABC News coverage of the hearing here.

It will feature new testimony and evidence but there will be no witnesses testifying in person this time. The committee is expected to focus on former President Trump’s continued, false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers logo
Packers tight end Tyrone Davis dies at age 50
Brantley, Zitzer, Seguera-Lopez
Manitowoc County convicted meth dealers sentenced to federal prison
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Angelica barn fire
Pigs die in overnight barn fire in Shawano County
Israel Perez, Rodolfo Delgado, and Seth Buckles were arrested by U.S. Marshals and local...
Murder and drug suspects from Texas, Kentucky arrested in Forest County

Latest News

Governor Kristi Noem says that there is not enough votes in the state legislature to support a...
Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on grocery tax
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
Marquette Poll: Johnson expands lead over Barnes, governor race tightens
Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney (left) and incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul
Attorney general candidates in Northeast Wisconsin
Town hall forum on voter issues at the Brown County Central Library
Forum listens to what voters care about