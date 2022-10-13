Johnson, Barnes meet in second Senate debate Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The stakes are still high in Wisconsin’s race for U.S. Senate as the candidates face off in their second and last debate.

Thursday’s debate comes a day after the release of a new Marquette University Law School Poll that showed Republican Sen. Ron Johnson expanded his lead over his Democratic challenger, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

One thing to watch Thursday night is whether Barnes decides to turn up the heat and go on the attack, knowing he has to make up some last-minute ground against the incumbent.

That poll had Barnes down by 6 percentage points, and much of that difference is coming from independents, who tend to decide their vote closer to an election.

The first debate was relatively civil considering how negative the campaign has otherwise been.

Barnes has focused much of his campaign on the issue of abortion, including a “Ron Against Roe” statewide tour, in recent weeks. Johnson says he would support exceptions to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban for rape and incest. He also supports a statewide referendum on the issue.

Last Friday’s debate included an exchange on crime, which Johnson has made an issue of in many attack ads against Barnes.

“What we need to do is make sure communities have the resources to prevent crime from happening in the first place,” Barnes argued. “That means fully funding our schools. It also means making sure there’s good-paying jobs in communities.”

“He says it pains him to see fully funded police budgets. So that’s his views. Whenever I see a police officer, I go up to them and say ‘Thank you for your service,’ and if I have time I say, ‘Don’t be dispirited by the loud few who are trying to defund you,’” Johnson said.

The one-hour debate is being held in Milwaukee inside Marquette University’s Varsity Theater at 6 P.M.

