INTERVIEW: Fox Cities Book Festival

Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Book lovers, rejoice!

The Fox Cities Book Festival is happening now through this weekend. Its author meet-and-greet events are back in person for the first time since 2019.

The book festival is now in its 15th year, founded by Wisconsin’s first poet laureate, the late Ellen Kort. Events are free and open to all ages with no registration.

Angela Schneider, assistant library director for the Kaukauna Public Library, talks about this big deal for readers and writers. She gives us a rundown of what’s happening through Sunday, about the wide range of authors in town for the festival, and how the festival can inspire future authors.

