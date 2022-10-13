Free fentanyl test strips available statewide in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Free fentanyl test strips are now available statewide in Wisconsin to help prevent drug overdose deaths.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that more than 120,600 strips have been distributed throughout the state.

DHS says drugs mixed with fentanyl are the “leading cause of overdose deaths in Wisconsin.” Fentanyl is an opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin.

Fentanyl test strips are dipped into “drug residue” and dissolved in water. Results are ready within minutes.

“A tiny amount – as little as two grains of salt – is enough to kill someone,” DHS states.

CLICK HERE for a map of locations to find fentanyl test strips.

“Tragically, many people who use drugs have no idea they are ingesting fentanyl until it’s too late. That’s why we need to empower our family members, friends, and neighbors who use drugs to have as much information as possible to protect their safety. Fentanyl test strips are a critical tool in our efforts to save lives,” says DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

Fentanyl is often mixed with cocaine, heroin, meth, and pills. Fentanyl cannot be detected by sight, taste, smell, or touch.

The test strip program is funded by $1.25 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

