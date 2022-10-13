Free fentanyl test strips available statewide in Wisconsin

Fentanyl test strips
Fentanyl test strips(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Free fentanyl test strips are now available statewide in Wisconsin to help prevent drug overdose deaths.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that more than 120,600 strips have been distributed throughout the state.

DHS says drugs mixed with fentanyl are the “leading cause of overdose deaths in Wisconsin.” Fentanyl is an opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin.

Fentanyl test strips are dipped into “drug residue” and dissolved in water. Results are ready within minutes.

“A tiny amount – as little as two grains of salt – is enough to kill someone,” DHS states.

CLICK HERE for a map of locations to find fentanyl test strips.

“Tragically, many people who use drugs have no idea they are ingesting fentanyl until it’s too late. That’s why we need to empower our family members, friends, and neighbors who use drugs to have as much information as possible to protect their safety. Fentanyl test strips are a critical tool in our efforts to save lives,” says DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

Fentanyl is often mixed with cocaine, heroin, meth, and pills. Fentanyl cannot be detected by sight, taste, smell, or touch.

The test strip program is funded by $1.25 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers logo
Packers tight end Tyrone Davis dies at age 50
Brantley, Zitzer, Seguera-Lopez
Manitowoc County convicted meth dealers sentenced to federal prison
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Angelica barn fire
Pigs die in overnight barn fire in Shawano County
Israel Perez, Rodolfo Delgado, and Seth Buckles were arrested by U.S. Marshals and local...
Murder and drug suspects from Texas, Kentucky arrested in Forest County

Latest News

brain cancer
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A drop of blood to diagnose brain cancer
Students taking a test
Wisconsin test scores show post-pandemic academic slide
INTERVIEW: Bras of the Bay
A man in Janesville is questioning the Wisconsin Department of Health Services report of the...
Janesville man says first human West Nile Virus case of the year is two months too late