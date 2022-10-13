Food pantries feeling inflation’s pinch

People are able to donate less food because of higher costs
By Emily Reilly
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Food costs spiked 11.4% over the past year. And more Americans are going hungry with the cost of groceries, gas and everyday necessities rising.

Local food pantries are dealing with the pinch of high inflation. The price is affecting how much individual donors and larger programs are able to give to the pantries. Many pantries in our area are looking to Feeding America, a national nonprofit, to keep up with growing demand.

But it’s not just prices that are changing. The food pantries’ demographics are shifting, too.

Staff at Manna for Life in Green Bay say they’re seeing more middle-class people seeking relief.

“I’m seeing a lot more clientele coming in for the need of food and our government commodities decreasing,” Manna for Life pantry manager Angela Cadena told us. “I’m sure they’ve had to deal with all the demand from COVID, but I have definitely seen a decrease in the amount of food we’re getting versus the clientele coming in.”

Although higher food prices are hurting the food relief system, local pantries are doing what they can to keep up. You can help them by providing donations of non-perishable food items to your local pantry.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers logo
Packers tight end Tyrone Davis dies at age 50
Brantley, Zitzer, Seguera-Lopez
Manitowoc County convicted meth dealers sentenced to federal prison
Smoke billowing from the roof of a warehouse in Menominee, Mich., on Oct. 7, 2022
Menominee plant says warehouse is total loss but machinery spared; governor declares state of emergency
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Angelica barn fire
Pigs die in overnight barn fire in Shawano County

Latest News

A charter fishing boat carries barrels of bourbon aged in the rocking waves of Lake Michigan
SMALL TOWNS: Algoma's bourbon boat
Manna for Life food pantry in Green Bay
Food concerns at local pantries
Books on a library shelf
INTERVIEW: Fox Cities Book Festival
Author meet-and-greet at Fox Cities Book Festival
INTERVIEW: Fox Cities Book Festival