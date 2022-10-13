Fond du Lac deputies nab burglary suspects, look for hidden tools

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you know a business that had tools stolen in a recent burglary?

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested three burglary suspects early Monday morning. Deputies recovered some stolen items but more are still missing, and they’re asking people to check their property.

The arrests were possible with the help of an employee at Sabel Mechanical. According to the sheriff’s office, the employee was arriving at work in the town of Empire just before 5 A.M. Monday and saw a suspicious vehicle outside the business, then saw two people wearing masks. The pair quickly got into the vehicle and sped off. The employee tried to follow them and gave the sheriff’s office “crucial” information describing the vehicle.

An hour later, a deputy on another call saw a vehicle pass by which matched that detailed description. Three people in the car were taken into custody and jailed on potential burglary charges. Detectives began searching roadways and ditches and found evidence from the burglary.

However, they learned some stolen items were removed from the car and hidden in a “tall, grassy area.”

The sheriff’s office is asking people in the southeastern corner of the county to check for power tools that may be hidden on their property. Likely areas where they may be hidden are in Empire, Forest, Eden, Osceola, Ashford or Auburn.

If you find any possible stolen goods, or have other information that could help investigators, call the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 929-3390 or Detective Rehfeldt at (920) 929-3377.

