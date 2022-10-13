A COOL AND UNSETTLED STRETCH...

Make sure you have your jacket handy! It’s going to be cool and brisk with most temperatures stuck in the 40s. Our temperatures will be about 10 degrees colder than normal for the middle of October. You also won’t see too much sunshine... Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A few wet snowflakes are possible FAR NORTHWEST through this evening, but most folks will just see light rain.

More cool and cloudy weather will continue all the way through the weekend. A storm system will wobble high above the Great Lakes over the next several days. That’s going to keep us locked in this unsettled weather pattern for a while.

Looking ahead, we’re anticipating mostly cloudy skies at Lambeau Field, as the Packers host the visiting New York Jets. A few showers will be possible during the game with temperatures in the upper 40s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

FRIDAY: SW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. A few showers. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Mostly cloudy. A bit colder. LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. A chance of rain and wet snow NORTH. Continued cool. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Brisk. Pop up afternoon showers. HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken again. Cool. A few pop-up afternoon showers. HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Colder and windy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Windy again. HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as windy. HIGH: 51

