A COOL AND UNSETTLED STRETCH...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Make sure you have your jacket handy! It’s going to be cool and brisk with most temperatures stuck in the 40s. Our temperatures will be about 10 degrees colder than normal for the middle of October. You also won’t see too much sunshine... Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A few wet snowflakes are possible FAR NORTHWEST through this evening, but most folks will just see light rain.

More cool and cloudy weather will continue all the way through the weekend. A storm system will wobble high above the Great Lakes over the next several days. That’s going to keep us locked in this unsettled weather pattern for a while.

Looking ahead, we’re anticipating mostly cloudy skies at Lambeau Field, as the Packers host the visiting New York Jets. A few showers will be possible during the game with temperatures in the upper 40s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

FRIDAY: SW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. A few showers. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Mostly cloudy. A bit colder. LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. A chance of rain and wet snow NORTH. Continued cool. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Brisk. Pop up afternoon showers. HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken again. Cool. A few pop-up afternoon showers. HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Colder and windy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Windy again. HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as windy. HIGH: 51

