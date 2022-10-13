COOL & BRISK WITH OCCASIONAL LIGHT RAIN

We’re heading into a colder fall weather pattern over the next few days. Our highs will be near 50 degrees all the way through the weekend. Look for more clouds than sun, with spotty light showers. It’s even possible to see some wet snowflakes in north-central Wisconsin. While our ground temperatures are too warm for any snow to stick, it’s a sign of things to come in the months ahead.

Lows tonight will be around 40° but we’ll be in the 30s for lows through the weekend. There will be time of light rain Thursday, but no steady, persistent rain showers. The best chances for light rain during the day Friday will be across northern areas, but chances will increase area-wide at night. Another round of scattered showers arrives late Sunday and should to a slight cool-down for the early week. Highs Monday could be in the middle 40s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-3′

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers... Wet flakes NORTHWEST? LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. Occasional light showers. HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. A few showers NORTH. HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Pop-up afternoon showers. Cool again. HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool. Spotty afternoon showers. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder and breezy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Still cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 50

