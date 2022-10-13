Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Dodge County

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - A 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle in Dodge County Wednesday evening.

The sheriff’s office says it happened on private property in rural Beaver Dam at about 5 o’clock.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department, Town of Beaver Dam police, and county deputies responded to the scene and rushed the child to a hospital. Flight for Life medical helicopter responded to transport the child to another hospital, but by then the 4-year-old was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s Crash Investigation Team is determining what happened. The sheriff’s office released a statement extending condolences to the family and support for the deputies and first responders.

