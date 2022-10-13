Amazon drivers make a special delivery to kids, dog in Brillion

Sawyer and Bennett Burich show off the driver uniforms custom-made as a gift from Amazon
Sawyer and Bennett Burich show off the driver uniforms custom-made as a gift from Amazon(Amazon)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - A gray and blue Amazon delivery truck pulled up to a house in Brillion. This one carried a surprise delivery for a family.

Drivers brought some Amazon merchandise, including blue and gray driver costumes, for “superfan” Sawyer Burich and his brother, Bennett, and their dog.

It started last year when Amazon drivers were so moved by Sawyer’s enthusiasm that they gifted Sawyer a custom-made uniform.

Sawyer’s mom, Danielle Burich, told us last year, ”He has autism and he is very much obsessed with everything Amazon. He loves when the drivers pull up to the house. He always waves in the windows and gets super excited for any packages that come to our house.”

Company officials say they were so inspired, they gave custom-made costumes to three superfans (and three dogs) along with Halloween treats. Now the company is looking for even more superfans across the country.

Amazon says it’s also a way to celebrate their more than 275,000 drivers and hundreds of thousands of Amazon Flex drivers who deliver more than 10 million packages to customers every day.

Watch Kristyn Allen’s report from last year

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

