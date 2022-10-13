3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric vehicles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES may be all electric-vehicle owners need!

A new technology would help electric vehicles overcome a major obstacle – charging time. Imagine if an electric car could be charged in the same amount of time you’d spend at the gas pump.

Thank NASA’s space program for this technology. Brad explains how it works.

Also, a new laser treatment for titanium implants makes them more effective in the body and speeds up healing.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.