3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric vehicles

Thank NASA if charging an electric car becomes as fast -- or faster -- than pumping gas
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES may be all electric-vehicle owners need!

A new technology would help electric vehicles overcome a major obstacle – charging time. Imagine if an electric car could be charged in the same amount of time you’d spend at the gas pump.

Thank NASA’s space program for this technology. Brad explains how it works.

Also, a new laser treatment for titanium implants makes them more effective in the body and speeds up healing.

