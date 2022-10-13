2 of the final 4 “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” products are made in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A zero-emission electric fire truck and a lab machine that can provide results of tests of infectious diseases within minutes are among the four finalists for the 2022 “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.” And they are both made in our corner of the state.

Pierce Manufacturing’s first zero-emission pumper truck, built in Appleton, and the Quidel Savanna produced by Neenah’s Plexus Corp. survived a field of 121 products in voting that started almost one month ago. Will one be crowned the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin?

The other two survivors are the Tomberlin E-merge beachcomber, a new take on the beach buggy that’s powered by an electric battery, built by Columbia Vehicle Group in Reedsburg; and H&S Manufacturing’s Loadmaster 2X, a dump cart for farm harvests that can carry 60,000 pounds of product, manufactured in Marshfield.

Voting in the final round starts Thursday, Oct. 13. CLICK HERE TO VOTE.

Voting ends next Wednesday, Oct. 19, and the winning product will be announced that afternoon during a business event in Madison.

Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers have won 3 of the past 6 competitions.

The contest is run by the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group.

