Women’s Leadership Conference develops community of strong women leaders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Developing a community of strong, women leaders. That was the mission of an event at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay on Tuesday.

Dozens gathered for the 2022 Women’s Leadership Conference. This year’s theme, “Be bold. Be you.”

According to a recent report, female executive representation in the workplace remains below 25 percent.

Tuesday’s event aimed to inspire women in their career journey. It featured speakers and breaking sessions focusing on career development, communication, diversity and inclusion, and building confidence to pursue and achieve your goals.

“I hope they have energy, they have excitement about who they are, they have confidence, but also that they have a plan on where they’re going and what tools are needed in their toolkits,” Emma McTague, senior VP and chief human resources officer for Oshkosh Corp., said.

This is the fourth year of the annual conference, which is also an opportunity to network with businesswomen from across Northeast Wisconsin.

