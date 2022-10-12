WBAY nominated for three Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY is the proud recipient of three nominations for the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the Emmy Awards.

Action 2 News at 5 is nominated for Outstanding Achievement for Evening Newscast: Smaller Markets. The nominated newscast was from Feb. 22, 2022. We covered breaking news of a deadly fire at Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay.

Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen and videojournalist Will Sentowski are nominated for Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Health/Medical News for their report on cochlear Implants. CLICK HERE to watch.

Action 2 News anchor Jeff Alexander and videojournalist Michael Bergman are nominated for Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Human Interest News for the Small Towns series.

Awards will be given out on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Chicago.

The Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards cover markets in Wisconsin and Illinois. In Wisconsin, the following television markets compete: Green Bay-Appleton, Madison, Milwaukee, and Wausau-Rhinelander.

CLICK HERE for the full list of Emmy nominations.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.