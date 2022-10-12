TURNING COOLER AND BREEZY

We made it to 81° in Green Bay today, and that’s most certainly the last 80 degree day we’ll have this year. For some, today may also have been our last day in the 70s... hopefully you had a chance to enjoy it! Temperatures stay mild tonight with a strong south wind ongoing. Lows will stay in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop overnight, and continue through Wednesday morning. Some storms could have downpours, lightning, and gusty winds through midday Wednesday. Our risk of severe weather is LOW.

An autumn cold front will sweep across the area along with those showers and storms. Once it passes by, the wind will whip around to the west, allowing for temperatures to trend down. Highs will still be in the 60s tomorrow, with 40s and 50s for the rest of the week. Some occasional showers will be possible Thursday and again Friday night, but our updated weekend forecast is looking dry. Breezy conditions will continue for several days.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

WEDNESDAY: SW 15-30 KTS... WAVES: 3-7′

THURDAY: W 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few thunderstorms, mainly late. Breezy and slightly humid. LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Morning thundershowers. Some afternoon sun. Breezy and not as warm. HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Variable clouds. A few showers. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Late showers. HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A bit breezy. Stray spinkles? HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool. Light shower? HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Still cool. HIGH: 47

