Tribal police enforce curfew after attempted armed break-in at Menominee Indian High School

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Indian School District shortened sports practices and tribal police are enforcing a 9 P.M. curfew for juveniles after an attempted break-in at Menominee Indian High School Tuesday night.

The school district says security photos show the person was carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle and a handgun. They were on the high school campus for a long period of time overnight and damage was found to the outside buildings.

Menominee Tribal Police inspected the building and the grounds, and the school district made sure students were safe at school Wednesday morning.

Sports practices were adjusted so student-athletes will get home before dark and there will be an increased police presence around the school. Students and families are advised “to not come to the high school for any reason” Wednesday night.

The person, believed to be male, was dressed in dark clothing, including shorts and a black hoodie which had a logo on the back with a prominent skull.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call tribal police at (715) 799-3881.

The police department says you shouldn’t try to apprehend or even approach someone who is suspicious. Observe as much as you can to get a good description and call police.

