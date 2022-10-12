Tribal police enforce curfew after attempted armed break-in at Menominee Indian High School

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Indian School District shortened sports practices and tribal police are enforcing a 9 P.M. curfew for juveniles after an attempted break-in at Menominee Indian High School Tuesday night.

The school district says security photos show the person was carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle and a handgun. They were on the high school campus for a long period of time overnight and damage was found to the outside buildings.

Menominee Tribal Police inspected the building and the grounds, and the school district made sure students were safe at school Wednesday morning.

Sports practices were adjusted so student-athletes will get home before dark and there will be an increased police presence around the school. Students and families are advised “to not come to the high school for any reason” Wednesday night.

The person, believed to be male, was dressed in dark clothing, including shorts and a black hoodie which had a logo on the back with a prominent skull.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call tribal police at (715) 799-3881.

The police department says you shouldn’t try to apprehend or even approach someone who is suspicious. Observe as much as you can to get a good description and call police.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brantley, Zitzer, Seguera-Lopez
Manitowoc County convicted meth dealers sentenced to federal prison
A grease fire damages a home in Neenah. Oct. 10, 2022
Neenah family fighting son’s brain cancer loses home to grease fire
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Kevin Lacrosse was charged in Brown County with 1st degree reckless homicide for a drug...
Man’s fentanyl death leads to reckless homicide charge
The deaths of two children are under investigation in Manitowoc County
Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County

Latest News

DNR responds to dairy farm discharge near Lomira Creek in Fond du Lac County
Packers logo
Packers tight end Tyrone Davis dies at age 50
October 12 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon sun
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
Culver’s CurderBurger is back for the rest of October