Teachers oppose Oshkosh speech by former Education Secretary DeVos

FILE - In this May 31, 2018 file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a visit to Hebron Harman Elementary School in Hanover, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is in our corner of Wisconsin, at an event on the “Future of Education.” But her visit is seeing pushback from some teachers.

DeVos was at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Tuesday night to discuss what the country and our state can expect when it comes to education. One focus of the talk was the pandemic and its impact on students and learning.

DeVos, a longtime proponent of taxpayer-funded vouchers for private schools, says she is supporting policies that will allow families to choose where their children can learn.

“Parents need to know that they have an important voice, and their voices need to be heard,” DeVos said. “They need to in many cases have more choices and more options, and in many cases more opportunities, and they’ve come to realize this in a variety of ways.”

Spokespeople for the Wisconsin division of the American Federation of Teachers say they’re concerned about the former education secretary’s stance on public education.

In a statement, one leader with the Federation, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay associate professor Jon Shelton wrote, “It is fitting that the event title does not use the word ‘public’ because DeVos’s entire political career has been characters by a deep aversion to an education system that truly serves everyone.”

