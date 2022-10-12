SHOWERS & STORMS THROUGH THE MIDDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will track through northeast Wisconsin during the morning and midday. Our risk of severe weather is LOW, but some storms may have brief heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. As the showers and storms end, look for a interval of afternoon sunshine.

Our warmest temperatures will be during the morning, with highs in the 60s. Then, as a strong cold front comes through, our gusty south winds will veer to the west, causing temperatures to fall back into the 50s.

We’re heading into a colder fall weather pattern over the next few days. Our highs will be near 50 degrees all the way through the weekend. Look for more clouds than sun, with spotty light showers. It’s even possible to see some wet snowflakes in north-central Wisconsin as early as late tonight. While our ground temperatures are too warm for any snow to stick, it’s a sign of things to come in the months ahead...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: S/W 15-30 KTS... WAVES 5-10′

THURSDAY: W 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through the midday. Some afternoon sun. Windy and not as warm. HIGH: 65, then falling

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers... Wet flakes NORTHWEST? LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. A few light showers. HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. A few showers NORTH. HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Pop-up afternoon showers. Cool again. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool. A few pop-up afternoon showers. HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Colder and breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 46

