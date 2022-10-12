SHOWERS & STORMS ENDING SOON

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have tracked through northeast Wisconsin through midday. They’re coming to an end, so look for a interval of afternoon sunshine.

Our warmest temperatures have been early the morning, with highs in the 60s. But, thanks to a strong cold front comes through, gusty west winds have caused many temperatures to fall back into the 50s.

We’re heading into a colder fall weather pattern over the next few days. Our highs will be near 50 degrees all the way through the weekend. Look for more clouds than sun, with spotty light showers. It’s even possible to see some wet snowflakes in north-central Wisconsin as early as late tonight. While our ground temperatures are too warm for any snow to stick, it’s a sign of things to come in the months ahead...

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

AFTERNOON: W 15-30 KTS... WAVES 5-10′

THURSDAY: W 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending. Some afternoon sun. Windy and not as warm. HIGH: 65, then falling

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers... Wet flakes NORTHWEST? LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. A few light showers. HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. A few showers NORTH. HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Pop-up afternoon showers. Cool again. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool. A few pop-up afternoon showers. HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Colder and breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 46

