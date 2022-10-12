Packers tight end Tyrone Davis dies at age 50

Packers logo
Packers logo(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis died earlier this month in his home state of Virginia. He was 50 years old.

Jeffress Funeral Home in South Boston, Va., says Davis died Sunday, Oct. 2, and funeral services were held on Saturday, Oct. 8. He was buried in the Union Grove C.M.E. Church cemetery in South Boston. The obituary did not give a cause of death. Virginia sports writer Jerry Ratcliffe says Davis died from an undisclosed illness, and Davis’s older brother said the death was unexpected.

According to Green Bay Packers team historian Cliff Christl, Davis was drafted by the New York Jets out of the University of Virginia in the fourth round of the 1995 NFL draft. He held the university’s record with 28 touchdown catches.

He was acquired by the Packers in a trade in the summer of 1997 and played in 69 games and started 27 in his six seasons with the franchise. He played in 7 postseason games, including Super Bowl XXXII against the Denver Broncos. In 1998, he caught Brett Favre’s 200th career touchdown pass in a win against the New York Giants. The Packers released Davis before the 2003 season.

