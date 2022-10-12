Murder and drug suspects from Texas, Kentucky arrested in Forest County

CRANDON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted for murder in Houston, Texas, was tracked to Forest County, where he was arrested last week with two other people who are charged with drug crimes.

U.S. Marshals made arrests in the town and city of Crandon with the help of the Oneida and Forest county sheriff’s offices and Crandon police.

Officers tracked down a vehicle occupied by Israel Perez, 31, of Houston, who had a national warrant for homicide involving a firearm. They made a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 8 last week Tuesday afternoon. Perez was also found to be carrying drugs. His driver, Rodolfo Delgado, 39, also of Houston, was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, detectives learned a man with a warrant from Kentucky for distributing meth might be in the city of Crandon. U.S. Marshals Service task force officers along with investigators from the two sheriff’s offices headed to a business on E. Pioneer St. and arrested Seth Buckles, 46, of Joliet, Ill.

Perez was booked into the Oneida County Jail and was extradited after a court hearing on Thursday.

Delgado and Buckles were booked into the Forest County Jail. Online court records show Delgado is awaiting trial in Columbia County on a charge of his 3rd OWI.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.