Local prosecutors receive sexual assault training in Appleton

It's the first training of its kind in the state, bringing the DOJ to the prosecutors instead of bringing prosecutors to Madison
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice wants to send a strong and clear message to the community when it comes to sexual assault cases in the state.

On Wednesday, local prosecutors attended a special sexual assault training in Appleton to ensure these cases are handled with efficiency and care.

“Prosecutors need a toolkit of materials references that they can go to make their decisions effectively and efficiently and so that’s what we’ve tried to provide,” says Rebecca Sommers, Assistant Attorney General, Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Sommers, who is also a sexual assault resource prosecutor, said the training included talking about possible charges, motions, plea agreements and sentencing.

She said they also discussed current pending cases before the Wisconsin Supreme Court that could have a major impact on sexual assault cases. One of them involved whether a defendant has a right to access a victim’s private mental health records.

“Right now, if a victim says that they don’t consent to releasing their mental health records, they’re not allowed to testify. And that often means we have to dismiss a case which is really tragic,” said Sommers.

The last time the state held a standalone sexual assault conference in the state was back in 2014. It was held at a central location. However, this year the DOJ took the training to prosecutors by hosting four regional training sessions throughout the state.

“We’re traveling to them because they matter to us. They’re important to us. And we know that they’re taking time away from very busy schedules. These are people who might have 300 cases just assigned to them and there are victims who are counting on them to be efficient and effective at their job,” said Sommers.

That’s the same message Sommers and Attorney General Josh Kaul want the community to take away from these trainings as well.

“It’s critical that survivors of sexual assault know that law enforcement and prosecutors around the state stand with them and that we are ready to ensure the cases are investigated and prosecuted if survivors feel comfortable coming forward and talking to law enforcement,” said Kaul.

“There’s really a culture shift happening right now that they’re believing in victims and understanding that these are people who shouldn’t be subjected to some different standard, some different level of scrutiny just by virtue of the crime that’s committed against them,” said Sommers. “We talk about survivors, and we talk about victims. Not every victim becomes a survivor, and we hope that they do and we hope that by our contributions and by enabling line prosecutors to do their jobs that we can help them to help victims become survivors.”

Kaul also reminded all prosecutors that it is now law to submit all sexual assault kits to the state crime lab for testing and the results can be tracked through a statewide system for more efficient prosecutions.

There's never been training exactly like this before in Wisconsin

