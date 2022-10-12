Hundreds march at UWGB for an end to sexual violence on college campuses

Take Back the Night buttons
Take Back the Night buttons(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Scott Koral
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of students and staff will march through the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Wednesday to call for an end to sexual violence on college campuses.

This is the second annual Take Back the Night event for the UWGB campus.

According to the Rape Abuse Incest National Network (RAINN), 13 percent of all college students experience rape or other sexual assault through physical force, violence or incapacitation. RAINN reports college women are twice as likely to be sexually assaulted than robbed.

UWGB’s Healthy Choices task force is hosting Wednesday night’s event, which is expected to draw more than 300 people to send a message that sexual violence won’t be tolerated here.

A resource fair will connect survivors with support services on and off campus and educate people about the depth and breadth of the issue of sexual assault.

“Take Back the Night” will culminate with a march through campus, a candlelight vigil, and a reading of poems of support. Survivors will share their stories and encourage the community to take action to create a safer environment.

In addition, UW-Green Bay leadership and Green Bay’s mayor will give remarks. Scott Koral will have a full report on the event tonight on Action 2 News at Ten.

