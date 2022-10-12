Horicon community rallies are terminally ill teen

HORICON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Horicon community continues to rally around one of its own. Fifteen year old Kaylee Dykstra is home on hospice care after being diagnosed with leukemia less than a year ago. And now she’s trying to live each day to its fullest.

Kaylee Dykstra spent months in the hospital, fighting for her life as she battled leukemia, but last month, it was clear to her doctors, she wasn’t going to get any better.

According to her mom, Nicole Dykstra, “We had two options to be NPO or to come home and die, so her being 15, she’s made a big choice and we’re all here.”

Home now on hospice care, Kaylee Dykstra is dying - but that isn’t stopping her from living. Her mom says, “She’s got a small bucket list that we’re going to try and knockout a bunch for and give her the best life we can before she goes.”

And on Tuesday, hundreds of her classmates, along with teachers, from Horicon Middle School/High School came to show their support -- parading past her house.

“Kaylee wanted to see her friends and teachers but it’s hard for her to get here so we went to her and they bussed us down there, we walked past her house. The band was playing ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ which was a great song and then the kids were able to give her some signs that they made and say hello to her,” says middle school teacher, Lisa Schultz.

It’s a visit that meant the world to Dykstra and her family.

“Special,” says Kaylee Dykstra of the visit. She adds, “I got to see the support from the school. And I got to see teachers, crying.”

Her mom continued, “Just the love that everybody showed was like huge, even with the teachers crying, it shows that we have a lot of support.”

Support that will continue to lift the Dykstra family up as they face the unthinkable ahead.

You can follow Kaylee Dykstra’s journey on her Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.