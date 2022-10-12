Forest County deputies: Driver had no license plates but did have meth

Jacob Marvin was arrested on drug charges(Forest County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ARGONNE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says a 45-year-old Argonne man faces drug charges after he was found driving without license plates.

A deputy pulled Jacob Marvin over on County Highway N one morning last week after spotting the vehicle that didn’t have plates. The deputy’s K9 partner, Atlas, got a whiff of the vehicle and gave a behavior indication.

When the vehicle was searched, approximately 22.5 grams of meth (three-quarters of an ounce) and drug paraphernalia were found.

Marvin is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; three counts of bail jumping, 2 of which are felonies; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Marvin had an initial appearance in Forest County court on Tuesday and will have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 19. Bond was set at $5,000.

