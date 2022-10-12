Fond du Lac police describe chase that netted 4 arrests, drugs and a stolen gun

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time, Fond du Lac police officers are breaking down what happened during a chase that landed a teen from Milwaukee and three people from Fond du Lac in jail.

Officers say they did everything possible to keep the situation Sunday afternoon from escalating.

Police say the suspects were driving recklessly but wouldn’t pull over. What happened after that put the community at risk.

Police say the chase reached speeds of 40 miles an hour in parts of the city. At one point, the suspect struck a fence then backed into a squad car.

Fond du Lac police didn’t want the situation to go into higher-trafficked areas, so stopping the car was the top priority.

“When we have these types of chases going on, we’re always weighing the risk factors of the chase and why we’re chasing. Once he started ramming squad cars, that elevated that and we realized we needed to get this vehicle stopped,” Lt. Eric Foster said.

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies teamed up for a PIT manuever. Officers were then able to box the vehicle in.

All four people in the car -- two 16-year-old boys, including the driver, a 20-year-old Fond du Lac man, and a 34-year-old Fond du Lac woman -- were taken into custody.

Officers found a stolen gun, meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car.

But that wasn’t the latest chase Fond du Lac police dealt with. A second chase happened Monday afternoon through south-central parts of the city.

Police found 18 grams of fentanyl and marijuana on that suspect, and he was arrested.

Police say a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was driving the car

