Dog bite reported at Little Chute dog park; owner sought

Outagamie County dog park in Little Chute
Outagamie County dog park in Little Chute(Fox Valley Metro Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Metro police are trying to identify a dog and its owner after the dog bit a person at the Outagamie County Dog Park in Little Chute.

The woman was playing with the dog and a chew toy at the dog park at 1300 N. French Rd. at 3:45 Friday afternoon when the dog bit her. The dog bite wasn’t immediately reported to police.

She described the dog as a brown and black German shepherd. It appeared to be about 2 years old. There is no description of a possible owner. Police want to identify the dog so appropriate quarantine procedures set by the public health department can be followed.

If you were a witness or you’re the owner of the dog that was at the park Friday afternoon, call the Community Service Officer at (920) 788-7505 or contact them by email.

