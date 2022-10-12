DNR responds to dairy farm discharge near Lomira Creek in Fond du Lac County

LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says Clover Hill Dairy Farm near Lomira is working to remove polluted water from a stream that leads to Lomira Creek.

The pollution comes from a discharge of feed leachate -- which comes from the fermentation process to preserve corn silage and other dairy cattle feed. The DNR says the leachate is typically spread on fields for crops like a liquid fertilizer. If it gets into waterways, it can suffocate fish and tadpoles.

Clover Hill is pumping polluted water and using hoses to put it back in waste storage or apply it to fields in accordance with their nutrient management plan. The DNR is monitoring the cleanup.

The agency said the water in Lomira Creek and surrounding marshes appeared normal on Tuesday.

