Coats for Kids campaign reaches the halfway point

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s hard to believe we’re at the halfway point of this year’s Coats for Kids campaign, but Tuesday’s 80-degree high should be the last time it feels like summer this year -- the temperatures are forecast to soon drop below normal.

The clock is ticking with only two weeks left to make sure a child in need stays warm this winter through Coats for Kids, a partnership among WBAY, Woodward Radio Group and the Salvation Army.

“We’re doing OK, but we’ve got a long ways to go yet,” Nan Pahl, director of social services for the Greater Green Bay Salvation Army said.

Coats for Kids is looking for new or gently used winter coats and accessories, including mittens, gloves, hats and scarves. You don’t even have to wash them. Every item will be cleaned by participating dry cleaners.

“Emphasis on that ‘gently used,’” Pahl said. “We want to help out our dry cleaners as much as we can. New coats are definitely preferred where possible, and then really, in Brown County, we need littles and we need the big kids.”

About 10,000 coats are distributed throughout the region every year. Pahl said of this year’s distribution, “I’m thinking it’s going to be the same. Our sign-up is about on par from last year. And we just don’t know. With prices rising for everything, and even as I’ve looked at coats, I know those coat prices, snow pant prices they’ve all gone up, so I think families are going to be looking to see how they can be helped this year.”

You have until October 27 to donate to Coats for Kids. CLICK HERE for the complete list of drop-off locations.

“Still time to help,” Pahl said. “Every Salvation Army from Fond du Lac up to Marinette and out to the lakeshore is involved in this regional campaign. If you’re not sure what your local Salvation Army needs, contact them directly. There is time to help out a family and a child in need.”

