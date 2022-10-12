Pigs die in overnight barn fire in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews spent the overnight hours battling a barn fire in Shawano County. The fire chief says there were pigs inside the barn at the time

At about 1 a.m., crews were called to the the scene in the town of Angelica.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but the barn was destroyed.

“Structure was fully involved when we got on scene. It was a metal barn roof and it had animals inside, being pigs at this time, and some straw,” says Pulaski Tri-County Fire Chief James Styczyski.

Crews say the pigs did not survive the fire.

