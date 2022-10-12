Attorney general candidates in Northeast Wisconsin

Polling shows this race to be just as tight as other statewide offices on the ballot.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The race for Wisconsin attorney general saw both candidates in Northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Whoever wins on November 8 will play a key role in deciding enforcement policy, from crime and abortion to immigration and the environment.

Democrat Josh Kaul is seeking his second term in office. He grew up in Fond du Lac County, which is the same place his challenger, Republican Eric Toney, has served as district attorney since 2013. Polling shows this race to be just as tight as other statewide offices on the ballot.

We spoke with Kaul Wednesday at the county’s Democratic headquarters. He said since taking office, criminal prosecutions, defending natural resources, and contesting laws that restrict access to the ballot box have been among his top priorities. We asked about his biggest concern moving forward.

”We need our legislators to step up and invest in public safety,” Kaul said. “And I’d also like to see an increase in shared revenue, and that’s a differentiator in the A.G.s race. I propose serious solutions for funding public safety. My opponent so far has not offered solutions.”

Toney campaigned in Green Bay Wednesday morning. He continues to tout his endorsements from a vast number of law enforcement agencies across the state. The most recent endorsement comes from the National Federation of Independent Business.

“It’s a great honor to have the endorsement of NFIB, and they recognize we need an attorney general that’s going to make public safety the number one priority here in Wisconsin, not give it lip service. That’s been my record as a district attorney in Fond du Lac County,” Toney said.

Toney also agreed to a sitdown interview with Action 2 News, and we’ll be showing you a lot more of what A.G. Kaul said in our one-on-one as we get closer to election day.

